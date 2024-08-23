8,621 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.5 %

ROKU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 382,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

