abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,607. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.