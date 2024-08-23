Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 9,052 shares.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

