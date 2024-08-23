Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.83. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 9,052 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
