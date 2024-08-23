Achain One Day Volume Reaches $0.03 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Achain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.03 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

