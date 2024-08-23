Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 383,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,542,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 10.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $716.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.