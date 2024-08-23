Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

