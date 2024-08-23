Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

