Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 405,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after buying an additional 217,276 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 52.7% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

