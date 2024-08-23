Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.62.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aecon Group

Insider Activity

Aecon Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In other news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE ARE opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.85, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.4544715 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.