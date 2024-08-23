Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1723 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Aegon has increased its dividend by an average of 197.2% annually over the last three years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aegon to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 2,210,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

