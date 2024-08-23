AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases 117,273 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,273 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iHeartMedia worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 199,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,109. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

