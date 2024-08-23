aelf (ELF) Price Up 6.4% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $295.61 million and $10.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,490,746 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

