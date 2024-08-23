Aerodrome Finance (AERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.28 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $118.04 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,227,700,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,227,700,078.8596075 with 587,370,490.2987577 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.66506444 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $9,172,919.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.