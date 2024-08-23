Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $141.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on A. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

NYSE:A traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. 892,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,946. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after buying an additional 343,175 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

