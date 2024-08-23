Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $119.61

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $985,014.78 and approximately $119.61 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00085333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

