Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.8%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.09. 9,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.