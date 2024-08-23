Algorand (ALGO) Trading 24.8% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $29.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00041703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,302,721 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

