Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 150.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.44 on Thursday, hitting $228.69. 691,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day moving average is $274.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

