Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.1% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 495,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,076. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

