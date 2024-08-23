Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 518,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.