AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

