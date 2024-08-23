AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,101.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.16 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AlTi Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

