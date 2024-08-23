AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Spiros Maliagros Sells 5,769 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,101.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $28,037.34.
- On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.
AlTi Global Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.16 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.71.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
