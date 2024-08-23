Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $3,757,123.68 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,081,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,018,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

