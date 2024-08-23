Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $1,716,551.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 27th, David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.04. 29,081,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,018,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 239,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

