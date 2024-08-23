Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amer Sports Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AS opened at $13.84 on Friday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

