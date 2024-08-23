American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

