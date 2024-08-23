American National Bank Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.71. 4,424,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,346. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

