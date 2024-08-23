American National Bank Acquires Shares of 612 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.