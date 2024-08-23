American National Bank Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,153. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $202.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

