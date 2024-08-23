American National Bank Has $165,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,476 shares of company stock worth $1,657,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

