American National Bank Invests $49,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RNR traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $246.24. 103,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $177.07 and a 52-week high of $246.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

