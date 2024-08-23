American National Bank Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,738,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. 4,185,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

