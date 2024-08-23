American National Bank Purchases 93 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Workday by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 206,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,737 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.67. 2,754,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

