American National Bank Purchases Shares of 595 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

American National Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 638,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

