American National Bank Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,504. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

