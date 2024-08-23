American National Bank Sells 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.72. 642,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,503. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $423.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

