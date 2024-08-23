American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
American Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.
American Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
