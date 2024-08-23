American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

