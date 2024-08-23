Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.00 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2,951.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

