Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.73 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $211.06. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.