Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.73 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

ADI stock opened at $227.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.99. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.