Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $42.64

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
