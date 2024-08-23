Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$25.38

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.45. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.4256308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.