Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) recently:

8/19/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.75 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.80 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Sirius XM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $3.30 to $2.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.25.

6/24/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,402,063. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $12,858,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 490,761 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

