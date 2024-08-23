Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.73). 5,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.34).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £249.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.47.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

