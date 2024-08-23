APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $6,288,479.96 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,671,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 794.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,185,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after buying an additional 1,053,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

