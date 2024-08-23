AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APPF. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APPF stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.62. 158,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.11. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,661,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.