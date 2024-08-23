AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Shares Up 4.3%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.