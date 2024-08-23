APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. 152,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 20,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXI. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $78,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

