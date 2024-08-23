Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.3%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.19. 478,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,703,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $963.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,526.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,526.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $470,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,233 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after buying an additional 269,904 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

