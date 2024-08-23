Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $559.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,355. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.73. The company has a market capitalization of $482.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.